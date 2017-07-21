Home
Police search for man who fled Yreka courthouse

David Caldwell

Yreka, Calif. – A man who was about to be taken into custody in a Yreka courtroom was able to flee the courthouse on foot. Police are still searching for him.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said David Caldwell was in court on numerous charges, including assault and burglary.

When the judge ordered Caldwell to be taken into custody, he evaded court staff and ran from the courthouse.

Caldwell is described by SCSO as 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and possesses a large neck tattoo.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Caldwell is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-841-2900.

