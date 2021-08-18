Police search for missing Grants Pass woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a woman who was reported missing.
Officers said 30-year-old Hailey Blackwell was last seen on the afternoon of August 17 as she left her home to walk to Subway on Agness Avenue in Grants Pass.
Blackwell is described as a white woman with straight black hair, 5’2″ tall and weighing about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and dark makeup.
Police said Blackwell likes to spend time at Walmart, Winco and Dutch Bros.
Officers explained she suffers from medical issues and needs to be located for her safety.
Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.