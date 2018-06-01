Police search for missing motorcyclist in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing motorcyclist who was last known to be in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police said on June 1, they were notified that 31-year-old Matthew Kyle Chapin from Lake City, Florida had been touring on his motorcycle since mid-April. The last contact Chapin had with his family and friends was on May 27. His last known location was near Tokatee Falls on State Highway 138E in Douglas County Oregon on May 28.
Chapin reportedly planned to travel from Crater Lake to meet with family members in Portland on June 2.
OSP described Chapin as a white man, 6’0” tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a black helmet, black jacket and blue jeans. He was riding a 2016 Kawasaki dual sport motorcycle with Florida plate MCPB29.
Troopers and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Chapin in the Tokatee Falls area.
Anyone that has seen Chapin or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call OSP at 541-440-3333. Refer to case number SP18-200098.