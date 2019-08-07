Police search for missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police are asking for help tracking down a missing man.
The Phoenix Police Department said 66-year-old Gary Wayne Gausen was last seen on August 3 at his home in Phoenix.
According to officers, Gausen is new to the area and has recently “been finding company amongst the local transient community.”
Gausen doesn’t drive and has medical issues that require medication. He’s described at a white man, 5’6” weighing 155 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Guasen is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113.