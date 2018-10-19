Police search for missing woman

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen north of the community of Rogue River.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s office, 62-year-old Rosie Spears left a relative’s home in the 4500 block of East Evans Creek Road just before noon on October 19. She was reportedly going on a walk with her two dogs, identified as a German wirehair pointer and a white West Highland terrier.
Deputies said Spiers is not familiar with the area. She’s described as a white woman with blond hair, 4’11” tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Spiers is asked to call 541-776-7206, refer to case number 18-22190.