Police search for missing woman north of Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Local police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:00 p.m. on July 28, 22-year-old Theresa Grace Flowers pulled into a driveway along Jackson Road near Highway 99 North near Ashland. When Flowers parked her car, she got out and walked toward the northeast. She hasn’t been seen since.
The sheriff’s office described Flowers as a white woman, 5’3” tall, weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen without shoes wearing a form-fitting grey jumpsuit. She may be depressed or confused, deputies said.
JCSO said they’re actively searching for Flowers just north of Ashland city limits.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-776-7206.