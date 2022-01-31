Police search for possible victims of alleged Douglas County sex abuser

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Police are searching for possible victims of a Douglas County man accused of sex crimes.

The Myrtle Creek Police Department said on Wednesday, January 26, investigators became aware of a sex crime against a female juvenile allegedly committed by 78-year-old Michael Wetherbee of Myrtle Creek.

The following Saturday, Wetherbee was pulled over by police and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said officers went to Wetherbee’s apartment in the 700 block of Northeast Johnson Street and found what appeared to be two hand grenades hanging on his living room wall. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and found out the grenades were inert and didn’t pose a danger.

After evidence was collected and Wetherbee was interviewed, he reportedly admitted to sexually abusing two juvenile females. Police said he was familiar with the victims.

Wetherbee was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for numerous charges including rape, sex abuse, and encouraging child sex abuse.

Investigators said Wetherbee likely had more victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Keven Taggart immediately at 541-440-4471.