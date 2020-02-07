Police search for wanted man, ask public to be on high alert

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Police are continuing the search for a wanted man in Grants Pass and ask the public to be on the lookout. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall Brodie Elliot is wanted for a slew of charges including robbery and assault.
Elliot’s history spans back nearly 15 years with misdemeanors, violations and a felony assault charge that ended in conviction. Most of Elliot’s cases occurred in Josephine County involving criminal mischief and criminal driving charges.
The sheriff’s office says he’s currently a person of interest in a January incident in the Illinois Valley but police wouldn’t go into details as it’s still under investigation.
They stress the public should watch out for Elliot however.
“He is wanted for some serious offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel. “If you were to come across him as a citizen you want to call 911 and avoid contact with him.”
Police say they tracked Elliot to a house on Sun Glo Drive in Grants Pass Wednesday. However, he got away before the police were able to get inside. The sheriff’s office says he may not be in the area anymore but ask the public to be alert.
Elliot is described as having brown hair and eyes, being six feet and one inch and weighing 260 pounds.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.