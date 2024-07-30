Police search Talent apartment after receiving tip of child exploitation

TALENT, Ore. – Members of the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) seized multiple digital devices during a search at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Talent Avenue just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the search came after SOCET learned that images of child exploitation had been uploaded from the apartment.

Detectives are working to interview people who may be involved as well as possible witnesses. The devices seized during the search will be forensically examined for further evidence of child sex crimes.

SOCET was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County DA, Medford Police Department, and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.

