Police searching for 2 missing women last thought to be in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search for two missing Butte County residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vivan Luna and Dolores Sakamoto were last seen around noon in Chico on July 20. However, police say their cell phones pinged three days later near the Mount Shasta Ski Park in Siskiyou County.

At that point, a search and rescue team began to search for the two women, yet neither of them nor their vehicle have been found.

Police believe Luna and Sakamoto to be driving a black 1996 Lexus ES300 with a license plate number 6KSP061.

Anyone who has seen either woman or knows where they might be is asked to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7671.

