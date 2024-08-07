Police searching for missing Cave Junction area woman

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help looking for a woman that was reported missing after going on a date with a man she met online.

According to police, 61-year-old Elizabeth Ann Prescott/Larkin of the Cave Junction area was reported missing Wednesday but was last seen on Sunday.

She is approximately 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 165 pounds.

Police say before her disappearance, Elizabeth reportedly went on a date with a man named Kevin whose last name is unknown. He is said to live in the Sutherlin area and rides a Harley Davidson three-wheeler.

He is described as having a long grey beard and dreadlocks.

Police say they don’t believe Elizabeth is in danger at this time, but her phone has been turned off and she has not contacted any of her friends.

Anyone who has seen Kevin or Elizabeth, or who knows where she might be is asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.