Police searching for missing elderly Coos Bay man

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing 88-year-old man.

Police say Edward Warren Frederickson, who goes by Ed, last had contact with family or friends on May 24. Just four days later, on May 28 his vehicle was found unoccupied in the Empire area of Coos Bay.

He is as a white male, approximately 5 foot 10 inches, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Edward is often seen wearing a suit-style jacket and a fedora hat.

Anyone who has seen Edward or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Coos Bay Police Department.

