Police searching for missing endangered 9-year-old

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – Police in northern California are looking for a 9-year-old boy who is considered missing and endangered.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said as of April 16, Hunter Michael Ross failed to return to his mother, who lives in the Mount Shasta area.
Hunter was last seen with his father, James Ross. Police are treating the case as a “possible parental child abduction.”
Hunter and Ross were last known to be in the Clearlake area of Lake County.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.