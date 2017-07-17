Police searching for missing N. California man

Crescent City, Calif. – Police are asking for help locating a missing at-risk person.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said 79-year-old Crescent City resident John Joe Gonzales has been missing since July 10, 2017.
The person who reported Gonzales missing said he took a bus from Crescent City to Medford, where he was dropped off at the Greyhound Bus Station.
Gonzales could be headed north to Portland or Lincoln City.
According to police, Gonzales reportedly has dementia and experiences periods of disorientation and confusion.
Gonzales is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Any information regarding the whereabouts of Gonzales should be reported to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office at 707-464-4191 ext. 6.