Police searching for suspect in connection to explosion in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department is looking for the person responsible for setting off an explosion that caused damage to an Empire area business Thursday morning.

Police say just after 4 a.m. officers were notified of an alarm and explosion near Orco Gunworks on North Wasson Street.

Upon arrival, they determined that an explosion had broken out the front glass window of the business.

A nearby surveillance camera captured a man placing an explosive device on the windowsill, lighting it on fire, and then running away. Police also say following the explosion, the man may have gotten into a vehicle near North Wasson Street and Newmark Avenue.

The Coos Bay Police Department is asking for help to identify the man in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.