Police seek additional victims of alleged sex offender

MERLIN, Ore. – A Josephine County man was arrested on multiple counts of sex abuse Monday.
According to Oregon State Police, 50-year-old Mark Christopher Boothe was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on five counts of sex abuse in the first degree and five counts of sodomy in the first degree.
Investigators are concerned Boothe—a Merlin resident—may have more victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 and ask for Detective Eve Thornton.