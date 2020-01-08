Police seek hit-and-run suspect in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for tips about a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 5:45 p.m. on January 6, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking along Rogue River Highway near Cloverlawn Drive.
The suspect vehicle left the area eastbound on Rogue River Highway, police said.
The vehicle was described as a small silver two-door sedan, possibly manufactured in the 90s or 2000s. There may be damage to the front or hood of the vehicle.
Grants Pass police are asking for help identifying the driver and the vehicle. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-450-6260 and refer to case number 20-923.