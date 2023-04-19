Police seek man suspected of causing Grants Pass power outage

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that may be connected to a recent power outage.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the man, who is described as being in his mid-20s to mid-30s.

JCSO said he is believed to be responsible for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing at a Pacific Power substation.

It says he is likely responsible for a power outage in Grants Pass on March 26th.

