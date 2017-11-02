Police seek missing 15-year-old, alleged sexual abuser

ALOHA, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl who may be with a man under investigation for sexually abusing her.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes the sex abuse victim, 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan, ran away from her Aloha home on October 30. She may be with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington, who went missing the same day.
Investigators said Petersen called a crisis line in Washington prior to his disappearance. He may be suicidal and possibly in the possession of a firearm.
Police describe Vaughan as 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Petersen is 5’10” tall 150 pounds with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.
Petersen drives a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck, similar to the one shown in a photograph provided by police. He was last known to be in the Portland area, but may be traveling to Seaside or Sacramento, California.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 503-629-0111.