Police seek potential victims of man who allegedly withheld HIV status

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Local law enforcement officials are continuing to warn the public about an HIV-positive man who reportedly had unprotected sex with at least one woman in Southern Oregon without disclosing his medical condition.
James Allen Propes was arrested in 2012 after a local woman told police he intentionally withheld his HIV status while having unprotected sex with her.
Investigators said at the time, it appeared Propes traveled across the country with a similar Modus Operandi of playing virtual Russian roulette in the bedroom by having unprotected sex.
Propes, who also went by the aliases “R.J.” and “Justin Chamell” was wanted in Lawrence, Indiana for similar crimes, including failure to notify of HIV and felony intimidation. And police there said victims continued to come forward.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Propes was found guilty on two counts of reckless conduct by an HIV-infected person. In 2016, he was sentenced to ten years behind bars.
However, that case was overturned on appeal in June 2018. The court said the state provided insufficient evidence to support his conviction.
Propes was re-arrested in Curry County on similar charges in mid-2019.
For now, Propes is in the Curry County Jail awaiting trial for numerous charges of attempting to commit a Class A felony and reckless endangering.
On September 18, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re investigating Propes along with neighboring counties for having “intimate relationships with women he met online.”
JCSO said, “If you have been involved in an intimate relationship with Propes please call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.”