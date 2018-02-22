Police seek robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police need your help identifying a person who robbed a local market.
The Medford Police Department said the Peach Street Market was robbed at about 9:45 Wednesday night.
According to MPD, the suspect entered the market ten minutes before closing time. He was armed with a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The clerk immediately called 911, prompting the suspect to jump over the counter and pull the phone from the clerk’s hands. The 911 call then disconnected.
Police said the employee ran out of the business and yelled for help. The suspect then ran away from the scene on foot, without any cash.
MPD describes the suspect as a white, fair-skinned man in his early 20s. He was about 5’11” tall with a skinny build and blue eyes. The suspect wore a dark-colored blue or black sweatshirt with long white drawstrings. He was also wearing blue jeans, red and white shoes, and a red and white bandana partially covering his face.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any further information about this case, call MPD at 541-774-2230. Refer to case number 18-3752.