Update (11-14-17 2:41 p.m.) Ashley Jarrell returned home after seeing media coverage and is now safe, police said.
ALOHA, Ore. – Police in Washington County are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a runaway teen considered “at-risk.”
15-year-old Ashley Jarrell ran away from her Aloha home on October 18. Her family last talked to her over the phone on November 5.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley functions at the level of an 11-year-old and has a history of being lured by adults. Detectives are worried she could be the victim of human trafficking.
In the past Ashley has stayed in the Portland area, but she has also taken trains to other states. Detectives don’t have a solid lead on where she might be currently.
Ashley is described as 5’1” tall, 110 pounds with shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. Her hair is naturally brown but may be dyed a different color. Ashley may also go by the alias “Latoya Sanchez.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.