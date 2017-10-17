RUCH, Ore. – Police need your help identifying two people suspected of burglarizing a local elementary school.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects broke into Ruch Elementary School on the morning of October 1. They stole items from a storage room and tried to enter other rooms.
Investigators believe the pair, along with another woman, may be responsible for a previous burglary at the school on September 25. In that case, tools valued at more than $5,000 were stolen from a construction trailer. Items from inside the school were also taken.
A white four-door sedan is believed to be associated with the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333.