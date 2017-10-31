Police seek suspect involved in Curry County pursuit

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect after a police pursuit and officer involved shooting in Curry County.
On October 29 at about 11:00 p.m. a Gold Beach Police Department officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 80 Acres Road in Curry County. During the chase, the officer fired his weapon. Police said they don’t know if the suspect was injured or not.
Oregon State Police said deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit, but the suspect was able to get away.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Brian Anthony Widby. The vehicle involved was a black 2002 Mitsubishi with California plates DP429RE.
According to the Curry Pilot, Widby was arrested on March 25 for reckless endangering and felony elude. He was released after posting bail two days later.
Anyone with information about Widby or the vehicle is asked to call Oregon State Police at 541-440-3333.