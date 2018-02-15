Police seek third suspect in Central Point burglary

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Central Point which ended in a crash in Medford. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, at a home on Greenleaf Lane in Central Point.
“A gentleman that lived here was working in his garage,” Detective Josh Abbott of Central Point Police says, “he said three individuals described as two black males one Hispanic male- at least two of them armed- came into his garage, roughed him up a little bit, and duct taped him to a chair.”
Police say the suspects took off, hopping on I-5 SB before veering off the exit, at Barnett Road. Police continued to follow the vehicle through Medford, to North Phoenix Road.
“Members of the Medford Police department were attempting to get to areas where they could make sure they could clear intersections and set up spike strips to try and prevent this from becoming a dangerous situation,” Medford Police Sgt. Steve Furst says, “OSP ended up making the decision to do a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle because it was heading back into a congested area.”
The vehicle lost control and crashed into a citizen in a pickup truck. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two men in the suspect vehicle were arrested. They are facing multiple charges including robbery and elude.
The following day, police identified the suspects as Ashton Shamar Garrett and Erick Yair Cervantes Melinero, both from Fort Worth, Texas. They remain in the Jackson County Jail on charges including robbery, burglary, theft, menacing, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
On February 15, police announced they’ve identified a third suspect in the robbery. He has not yet been arrested. The suspect is described by Central Point police as a black man in his early 20s. He is about 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall with a thin athletic build and short brown hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with a red triangle shape along with the phrase “MY GYM CAN BEAT UP YOUR GYM.” CPPD said the suspect was described as having gold on some of his upper teeth.
Meanwhile, the Central Point homeowners were shaken up, but not seriously hurt.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said the evidence suggests the robbery was associated with a transaction involving several pounds of marijuana.