Police seek wanted felon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a convicted felon known who may be in Southern Oregon or Northern California.
According to Oregon State Police, 33-year-old Christopher Williams allegedly violated the terms of his parole. Now, a felony warrant is out for his arrest.
Williams is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He has a tattoo with the name “Danielle” on the front of his neck.
OSP said Williams is known to frequent the Cave Junction, Grants Pass and Happy Camp, California.
Anyone with information about the location of Williams is asked to call police. Citizens are advised to not contact Williams.
According to OSP, the photo of Williams with the red scarf is the most recent photo available.