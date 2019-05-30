Home
Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on I-5

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County.

Oregon State Police said on May 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a motorcycle operated by a 56-year-old Lebanon resident Vincent Wolford was traveling southbound on I-5.

Near milepost 216, the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed, coming to rest on the shoulder of the road. Wolford was then struck by a passing vehicle—possibly a commercial motor vehicle—which did not stop at the scene.

Wolford was died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with further information to contact OSP at 1-800-442-0776.

