Police seeking subject in connection with Cave Junction arsons

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with four fires that were intentionally set at a Cave Junction church.
Oregon State Police have been investigating the arson fires over the past year, and now they’re seeking the public’s help.
The person of interest is described as being between 5 and 6 feet tall, weighing 190 to 200 pounds. The subject wears a dark jacket, gray sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and a “boonie style” hat (a wide-brimmed hat commonly used by U.S. military forces).
Anyone with information about the subject or the fires is asked to call OSP at 541-440-3333.