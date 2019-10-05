Police seeking tips to find endangered, missing 16 year old girl

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are asking for the public’s help finding 16 year old Wanda Megan Heaven Horton. Hours have passed since the teen went missing Friday. Police say the 16 year old girl was last seen about 8:35 a.m. that morning getting into a truck near North Medford High School.
Police tonight releasing some of the details. An officer tells us they believe Wanda met a person in an online chat, and due to special circumstances she may be in danger. Police say she never went to school. Instead, surveillance cameras showed she got into a pick-up truck parked across the street from the school. They say the meeting appeared to be planned.
The truck is a dark, possibly black, over tan older model pick-up. You can see it in the image below.
Horton is 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex “space theme” pants and a dark jacket with a blue hood. She also had a black backpack and a rolling suitcase with her.
If you have any information, or have seen Horton, call Medford Police immediately. You can reach them at 541-774-2250 and stay on the line to speak with a Records Specialist. Just mention case #19-19041.