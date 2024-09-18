Police seize 1 ton of illegal marijuana during traffic stop on Highway 140



EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police seized over one ton of illegal marijuana during a traffic stop on Highway 140 last week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white Mercedes sprinter van for traffic violations near Salt Creek Road Friday evening. During the stop, a K9 narcotics officer with the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team alerted police which led to a search of the van. Officers discovered 43 boxes containing more than 2,200 pounds of processed marijuana.

The driver of the van, which had Georgia license plates, presented officers with paperwork indicating the cargo was hemp. However when tested, police say “the green leafy substance contained more than 17% THC.”

The investigation is ongoing, meanwhile the Jackson County DA’s Office will be reviewing any criminal charges. No additional information is currently available.

