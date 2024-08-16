Police seize 7K plants, cash, guns at Klamath County illegal marijuana grow

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A California man is in jail after police served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow site just north of Malin Thursday.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says the property on Harpold Road belongs to 36-year-old Ramiro Vasquez of Chico, California.

During the search officers found and seized over 7,000 marijuana plants, suspected marijuana butane hash oil, cash, and three guns.

They also discovered infrastructure for drying processed marijuana as well as storage of potentially harmful fertilizers.

Additionally, police say an estimated 755,000 gallons of water was used illegally to irrigate the plants.

Trash and debris including thousands of feet of plastic tubing and greenhouse coverings were also found throughout the property.

Vasquez is currently being held in the Klamath County Jail and faces multiple marijuana-related charges.

