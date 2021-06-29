Police shoot, kill man during Lava Fire evacuations

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A man was reportedly shot and killed by police as they tried to keep him out of an evacuation zone around the Lava Fire burning near the community of Weed, California.
The Sacramento Bee reports that on Monday night, several officers contacted a driver who was trying to enter a large complex of marijuana farms that were under an evacuation order.
At some point, the man took out a gun and shot at the officers, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeramiah LaRue. Four of them reportedly returned fire, killing the man. His name has not been released.
Sheriff LaRue reportedly said marijuana growers in the area were hostile when to first responders when they were ordered to evacuate ahead of the fire.
“It prevented fire(fighters) from going in there, because the firefighters didn’t feel very safe due to some of the comments that were made,” LaRue told the Sacramento Bee. “So it’s kind of a mess.”
More details about the shooting will likely be made public in the future as the investigation continues.
With evacuation orders still in place, the Lava Fire was last reported to be 13,300 acres in size.