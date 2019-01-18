Home
Police still investigating after deadly house fire in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A deadly fire in Josephine County may take some time to investigate, but police say it was no accident.

Illinois Valley Fire District firefighters were called to a house fire near East River Street and Redwood Highway in Cave Junction just after midnight Wednesday.

Once flames were put out, crews discovered the body of 65-year old Donald Thomas inside.

Oregon State Police say they’re still investigating, but arson investigations can be difficult because flames burn much of the evidence.

