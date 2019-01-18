Police still investigating after man fires gun outside bar

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man is arrested after firing a gun at a group of people in downtown Grants Pass.
No one was hurt, but police say there’s still more investigating to do.
They say it happened just before 10 pm on Wednesday at a cafe and bar called “The Wonder Bur” on H street.
The suspect, 50-year-old Stephen Paul Moss, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
The owner of the bar didn’t want to be on camera but told us Moss was kicked out of the bar, later getting into a fight with someone outside.
That’s when police say he retrieved a gun from his car, firing one round Eastbound down H street. Police say, at this time, they’re not charging him with attempted murder because “he didn’t hit anyone.”
“That’s the part we’re still trying to figure out, is where the round actually went and how close people were to the proximity of that,” said Lt. Dennis Ward, Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety.
He says the investigation is still ongoing as they are reviewing surveillance footage of the area.
