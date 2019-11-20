Police still searching for answers in murder of 23-year-old

ASHLAND, Ore. — 8 years ago, a young Ashland man was brutally killed along the Ashland bike path.
The murder of the 23-year-old, David Grubbs, shook the Ashland community and beyond.
Police say there are no new leads or developments in the case, but say it’s not a cold case.
Beau Hamer, who worked with Grubbs at Ashland’s “Shop’n Kart,” says he was a genuine friend who could always make someone smile.
The day Grubbs was murdered Hamer says the two were working the same shift.
“He got off an hour earlier and then I remember going home and seeing the flashing lights,” said Hamer. “I found out that night… but, you know, I’ll never forget.”
As the years go by, Hamer says he’s still frustrated police don’t have answers as to who killed his friend.
Hamer says he tries to forget the tragedy of what happened by remembering the wonderful, kind-hearted person David was.
The city is currently offering a reward of over $22,000 for information about what happened.
