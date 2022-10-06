Police still searching for missing woman last seen in Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has an update about a missing Grants Pass woman.

21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez was last at Fred Meyer in Grants Pass Tuesday after she was reported missing on Monday.

According to investigators, she was previously camping with her husband in a remote area near Onion Mountain before making statements about needing to be alone and walking away from the camp.

She’s described as 5’5”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing and a dolphin tattoo on her rib cage.

If you have any information regarding her location you’re urged to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.