Police still working to identify body found near I-5

TALENT, Ore. — Police are still working to identify a body discovered in Jackson County last month.
Oregon State Police says the man’s body was found underneath the interstate overpass near milepost 22.
That’s between Phoenix and Talent.
Oregon State Police says it appeared the body had been there for some time.
They’re not releasing many details at this time, but do say they are treating the death as “suspicious.”
After an autopsy, OSP says they were not able to determine who the person was.
Right now, they say they’re trying to identify the person through dental records.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.