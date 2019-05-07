Home
Police still working to identify body found near I-5

TALENT, Ore. — Police are still working to identify a body discovered in Jackson County last month.

Oregon State Police says the man’s body was found underneath the interstate overpass near milepost 22.

That’s between Phoenix and Talent.

Oregon State Police says it appeared the body had been there for some time.

They’re not releasing many details at this time, but do say they are treating the death as “suspicious.”

After an autopsy, OSP says they were not able to determine who the person was.

Right now, they say they’re trying to identify the person through dental records.

This is a developing story; stay with NBC5 News for updates.

