Police stops van traveling on I-5 with over 1K pounds of illegal marijuana

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Humboldt County woman was arrested late Friday night after police found over 1,000 pounds of illegal marijuana inside a van she was driving on I-5 in northern California.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. deputies stopped a white van that had been speeding through a construction zone on the freeway near the city of Mount Shasta.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the van. After asking if there was any marijuana inside, the driver, identified as 65-year-old Mary Ballenta of Redway, California, confirmed there was about 500 pounds.

Police say Ballenta did not have any of the required transportation or sale documents that are required by the Department of Cannabis Control to transport and sell legal marijuana.

When asked, Ballenta would only say she was taking the marijuana to “the city.” She refused to elaborate further.

With the help of a Mount Shasta Police Department K9 unit, at total of 1,030 pounds of illegal marijuana was found packed int0 52 large black trash bags.

Ballenta was booked on illegal transportation and possession of marijuana for sales.