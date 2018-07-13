Police: street racer causes crash in downtown Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two teens were injured in a crash that’s believed to be related to “speed racing,” police said.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, at about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, two vehicles were racing on Northeast 7th Street in Grants Pass when they failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of “E” Street. One vehicle evaded crashing and sped away, but the other one slammed into two vehicles traveling through the intersection.
GPDPS said there was “significant” damage to the three vehicles involved. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the crash, 21-year-old Troy Danial Head, was arrested for assault in the third degree and reckless driving.
Both crash victims were 17 years old. One possibly sustained serious injuries, the other minor injuries.
Police provided no further details about the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.