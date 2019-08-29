Police strongly believe body found is missing Phoenix man

MEDFORD, Ore. — “More than likely the body we found is that of our missing person,” said Chief Derek Bowker, Phoenix Police Dept.
A tragic end to the search for missing Phoenix man, Gary Wayne Gausen, on Wednesday… just days after his two sons traveled to southern Oregon praying for good news.
“We love our dad a lot and we miss him. And we want just want an answer of some form,” said Scott & Tyler Gausen, Gary Gausen’s sons.
The 66-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, August 3rd. He had recently moved to a local R.V. Park next to the Bear Creek Greenway.
He had only been there a week.
“We fear the worst, you know, but we also are hopeful that he’s around somewhere. And that somebody knows something,” said Scott & Tyler Gausen.
Nearly a month later, police say they discovered a body on the greenway near Phoenix.
“The body was probably 15 to 20 yards west of the creek,” said Chief Derek Bowker, Phoenix Police Department.
Chief Bowker says the body was found within walking distance of Gausen’s mobile home by Exit 24. And although police hoped for a happier ending for Gausen’s family, they strongly believe it’s him.
“Very unfortunate situation. I’m glad they’re able to get closure but very, very sad,” he said.
Police say they do not believe foul play is involved at this time. However, they will be doing an autopsy to be certain about both cause of death and identification.
