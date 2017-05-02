Police: Teen babysitter manufacturing hash oil sparks apartment fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 17-year-old babysitter set an apartment on fire in an apparent attempt to manufacture hash oil, according to police.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on May 1 at around 10:35 p.m., they received a report of an apartment fire in the 700 block of Burgess Street.
A citizen was able to put out the fire with a hose before firefighters arrived. Grants Pass Fire Rescue crews confirmed the fire had not spread outside the apartment.
Following an investigation, police determined a 17-year-old male was trying to manufacture marijuana extract when butane he was using ignited combustible materials.
The teen tried to put out the fire, but he was burned in the process. He evacuated the apartment along with two small children that he was babysitting.
He was treated at the hospital for burn injuries and later released.
Firefighters said manufacturing marijuana extract without a license it not only extremely dangerous, it’s illegal.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and will be referring charges to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.