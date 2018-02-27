Police: Threats made against Talent Middle School

TALENT, Ore. – Local authorities are investigating two separate threats made against a Talent school.
The Talent Police Department said on February 27, officers were dispatched to Talent Middle School after a threat was made regarding a shooting at the school. Police said the threat was made on February 23.
While they were investigating the Talent threat, police said they were made aware of a separate threat made on February 26.
Both threats were found to be not credible and were not related. One originated in Talent, the other in Phoenix.
The people responsible for making the threats have been identified, according to Talent police. They are no longer concerned about students’ safety at this time.
The Talent Police Department wrote, “Each agency involved is aware of the significance of a thorough and complete investigation regarding violence, especially when it involves our children and our schools.”
Talent and Phoenix police are continuing the investigation. No further details were released.