Police: transient man found dead in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The death of a transient man in Medford was determined to be not suspicious.
At 6:30 a.m. on May 1, police received a report of an unresponsive man lying outside LC Antiques on South Riverside Avenue.
The Medford Police Department said they determined the man had died while sleeping in an alcove of the business. An autopsy will be conducted in an attempt to find out exactly why the man died.
According to MPD, the man didn’t appear to be the victim of any sort of homicidal violence.
Once next of kin has been notified of the death, police plan to release the man’s identity.