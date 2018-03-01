Police: two men arrested for trying to rob drug dealers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery in Medford.
Investigators said they determined 33-year-old Justin Dale Weathers worked with 32-year-old Cody Chance Hanson to set up a drug transaction in Ashland with the intent of robbing the dealer. Weathers, armed with a handgun and stun gun, tried to stun the dealer when they met up. However, the dealer also had a gun and was able to avoid getting robbed.
The dealer drove away in snowy, icy conditions. Police said Weathers and Hanson caught up with the dealer and his passenger in Medford. Weathers brandished his gun. In self-defense, the dealer fired four to five rounds into Hanson’s vehicle. One of those shots hit Weathers’ arm.
According to the Medford Police Department, they responded to Providence Medical Center on February 22 after 33-year-old Justin Weathers arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Weathers was arrested after he was released from the hospital on February 23. Hanson was arrested during a traffic stop in Eagle Point on February 28.
During the investigation, detectives said they learned the pair was involved in another unreported robbery on February 12 at a motel room on Alba Drive in Medford. According to MPD, Hanson and Weathers tried to rob a person of drugs and money while armed with a gun. That person was able to overtake Weathers and take away his gun.
Hanson and Weathers, identified by police as transients, remain behind bars in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges related to the robbery.