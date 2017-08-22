Police: Two seriously injured by alleged DUII driver

Central Point, Ore. – A Klamath Falls couple was seriously injured by a man who was allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants, according the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said 21-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina-Galan was driving on North Foothill Road near East Vilas road on the evening of August 20.
At around 6:00 p.m. Medina-Galan apparently lost control of his red Chevrolet pickup truck. It crossed the center line of the roadway and slid into the path of a northbound motorcycle, according to JSCO.
Detectives said Medina-Galan stopped at the scene and dropped off two of his passengers, but he continued to drive on North Foothill Road. However, damage to his vehicle forced him to stop about a half-mile away from the crash.
When deputies found Medina-Galan, he was visibly intoxicated and combative. He was not injured in the crash.
The motorcycle driver, identified as Zachary Toll, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Chelsea Gamble, was taken to a Portland area hospital where she remains in serious condition.
JCSO said Gamble’s injuries include an amputation of an arm and the partial amputation of one of her legs.
Medina-Galan was booked into the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
According to police, Medina-Galan was reportedly driving recklessly prior to the crash and was involved in a road rage incident with a separate vehicle on North Foothill Road.
That vehicle was described as a small car, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Detectives are looking for the driver or any passengers of that car, along with any additional witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.