Home
Police warn about mail theft

Police warn about mail theft

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore — Medford Police are urging residents to pay attention to their mailboxes.

MPD says they had two separate residents call them Friday – reporting someone had used an address change form to re-route their mail to an address in Los Angeles.

The residents didn’t even realize it happened until their mail stopped getting delivered. they just stopped getting mail.

“Unfortunately there are a lot of confidential documents that are mailed back and forth, especially this time of year there’s all kinds of tax information, bank account information.” said Sergeant Jason Antley.

Sergeant Antley says to pay close attention to your mail and try and collect it each day.

If you think your mail may be getting stolen, call police.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics