Police warn about mail theft

Medford, Ore — Medford Police are urging residents to pay attention to their mailboxes.
MPD says they had two separate residents call them Friday – reporting someone had used an address change form to re-route their mail to an address in Los Angeles.
The residents didn’t even realize it happened until their mail stopped getting delivered. they just stopped getting mail.
“Unfortunately there are a lot of confidential documents that are mailed back and forth, especially this time of year there’s all kinds of tax information, bank account information.” said Sergeant Jason Antley.
Sergeant Antley says to pay close attention to your mail and try and collect it each day.
If you think your mail may be getting stolen, call police.