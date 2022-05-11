Police warn about potential Rogue Valley jewelry scam

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are warning the public about a potential jewelry scam in the Rogue Valley.

A man told NBC5 News he was ripped off by a man selling jewelry at a “discounted rate” in Medford Wednesday morning near the Harry & David store parking lot.

He said he paid the man cash for the expensive-looking jewelry and took it to a jeweler who told him he’d been ripped off.

The jeweler also told him several people locally had fallen victim to the same scam.

MPD said it’s looking into the report and, if true, this is “theft by deception” which is illegal.