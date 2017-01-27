Police: Woman accused in multiple car thefts arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore.- A Josephine County woman accused of stealing a car was arrested on seven felony warrants Thursday night.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Grants Pass Fred Meyer Thursday night after receiving a tip that a vehicle stolen from Medford was in the parking lot. As officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle sped off and crashed into a Chevy Blazer on Grants Pass Parkway. The vehicle continued out of control and landed in the parking lot of the Parkway Christian Center.
Witnesses told police a man and woman got out of the vehicle and ran off. Police established a perimeter and, after searching the vehicle, determined the woman was wanted fugitive, Jordan Card, 20. Police say Card has been linked to several stolen vehicles and has taken part in car chases with officers in both Josephine and Jackson counties.
As a result of the perimeter, officers were able to arrest Card. The man who was with her escaped.
Card was lodged on seven felony warrants. Additional charges are expected.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the case should call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.