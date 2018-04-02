Police: woman traveling from California to Washington reported missing

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Police are looking for a woman who may have gone missing during a trip between southern California and Washington State.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said on March 31, they received word that 63-year-old Penelope Elizabeth Bax was traveling to a family member’s home in Washington and never showed up.
Bax reportedly left Vista, California on March 26 in a white and gray Winnebago motorhome. She was supposed to arrive in Bellingham on March 29.
Investigators determined Bax likely stayed the night close to Hirz Campground in a remote area of Shasta County near Lakehead, California.
Following the initial investigation, SCSO said they entered Bax into the Missing Persons System.
The area surrounding Hirz Campground was searched, but Bax and her RV were not located.
Anyone with information about Bax’s activities leading up to her disappearance or her current whereabouts is asked to call SCSO at 530-245-6025.