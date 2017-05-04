Police working to ID remains found in Douglas County

Douglas County, Ore. – Police are working to identify the remains of a woman found along the Umpqua River near Gardiner, Oregon.
Oregon State Police said the remains were found in a coastal region on October 6, 2016.
Now, police are looking for any information they can get from the public regarding this case.
Officers said there were numerous distinctive personal items recovered that are associated with the remains.
They’re hoping the clothing and items are familiar to someone who can help police identify the remains.
Among the items recovered are a metal water bottle with “University of Puget Sound, class of 2010” and an orange, pink and black scarf with a crotchet cap.
Eyeglasses, sunglasses and Nevarro brand hiking shoes were also found near the remains.
Police have recovered full DNA profiles which are being searched in the national database for missing persons.
Dental characteristics and x-rays have also been uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system.
If you have any information about this case, call Craig Kinney at 541-817-6968.